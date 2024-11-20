Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 8,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

