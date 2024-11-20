Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forafric Global by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forafric Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

