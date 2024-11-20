FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after acquiring an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 211,961 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

