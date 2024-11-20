FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Southland Issued By Sidoti Csr

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southland in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the company will earn ($2.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Southland’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Southland’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Southland from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Southland Price Performance

SLND opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Southland has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($1.05). Southland had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southland by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southland by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Southland in the third quarter worth $72,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southland by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

