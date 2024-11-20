FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ZNTL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.05). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

