FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CaliberCos Issued By Sidoti Csr

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CaliberCos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for CaliberCos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CaliberCos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos Price Performance

CaliberCos stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. CaliberCos has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of CaliberCos worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.