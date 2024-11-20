FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CaliberCos Issued By Sidoti Csr

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CaliberCos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for CaliberCos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CaliberCos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
CaliberCos Price Performance
CaliberCos stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.56. CaliberCos has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of CaliberCos worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.