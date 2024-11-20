FY2024 Earnings Forecast for KYTX Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.03) EPS.

KYTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $4.08 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $35.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

