FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SGMO Issued By HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.