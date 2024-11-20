FY2024 EPS Estimate for M-tron Industries Lifted by Analyst

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Up 10.3 %

M-tron Industries stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at M-tron Industries

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

In other M-tron Industries news, Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $81,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 364 shares in the company, valued at $18,440.24. This represents a 81.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.