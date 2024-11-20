FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Raised by B. Riley

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial raised Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $2.04 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,390.56. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $77,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

