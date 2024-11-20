FY2024 EPS Estimates for CATX Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CATX opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,530,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,722,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,390,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

