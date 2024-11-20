FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVE:HAM Boosted by Analyst

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of CVE HAM opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.90. Highwood Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.59.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.