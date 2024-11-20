FY2024 EPS Estimates for electroCore Reduced by Analyst

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for electroCore in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
electroCore Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of electroCore stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. electroCore has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
