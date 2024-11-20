FY2024 EPS Estimates for electroCore Reduced by Analyst

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for electroCore in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. electroCore has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 27.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

