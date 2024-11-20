FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Increased by Analyst

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

LQDA opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,551 shares of company stock worth $236,021. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

