FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Reduced by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

