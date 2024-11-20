FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Reduced by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG
MAG Silver Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.