FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Lowered by Raymond James

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.