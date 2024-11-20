FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Lifted by Analyst

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.14). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 281,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 691.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

