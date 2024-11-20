FY2024 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Lowered by Analyst

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $10.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.97. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $216.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,109,829,000 after buying an additional 217,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,813,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 182,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,549,271,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

