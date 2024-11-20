FY2024 EPS Estimates for WidePoint Increased by Analyst

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.65. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.31.
In related news, CFO Robert J. George sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,474 shares in the company, valued at $407,623.22. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $17,000 and have sold 10,750 shares worth $38,033. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
