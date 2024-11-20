FY2024 EPS Forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.82). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share.

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of ORIC opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $627.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.13. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $20,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

