Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.11 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.48), with a volume of 418,381 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.11.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

