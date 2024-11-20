GAP (GAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on GAP

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.