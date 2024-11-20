GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $1,628,651.84 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,628,651.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,772.64. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.