Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.05.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

