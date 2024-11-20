Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Genesco Trading Down 2.5 %
GCO opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a P/E ratio of -421.08 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
