Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,822 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 901,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

