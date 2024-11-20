Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $18,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,121.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.15%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

