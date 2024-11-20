Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.94. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 14,522 shares changing hands.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.00%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Stories

