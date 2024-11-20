Guardion Health Sciences Reduces Number of Directors in Recent Board Resolution

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. recently announced a notable change to its board structure through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, 2024. The company’s Board of Directors approved Amendment No. 2 to its Second Amended and Restated Bylaws, a move that resulted in a reduction of the number of directors from a range of three to seven directors to a range of one to two directors. The Board has set the number of directors at two, effective immediately.

Following this decision, Michaela Griggs and Don Gagliano resigned from their positions on the Board on November 14, 2024, aligning with the revised director count under the Amendment. It is important to note that their resignations were not prompted by any disagreements with the company, its management, or the Board. The Board now consists of Robert N. Weingarten and Mark Goldstone as the remaining members.

Additionally, the company stated in the filing that this change triggers an amendment to its Bylaws, and a detailed description of the alterations is included in Exhibit 3.1 attached to the filing. This Amendment highlights the adjustments made and is incorporated by reference in the Form 8-K.

The company provided Exhibit 3.1, which contains Amendment No. 2 to the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws, along with the required Cover Page Interactive Data File.

Guardion Health Sciences signed off on this report on November 18, 2024, with Katie Cox, Chief Accounting Officer, authorized to do so. The company is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

This information was disclosed in accordance with Item 5.02 and Item 5.03 of Form 8-K, providing insights into the recent modifications within the organization’s Board of Directors and Bylaws.

