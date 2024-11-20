HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,400.78 ($30.47) and traded as low as GBX 2,375 ($30.14). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,375 ($30.14), with a volume of 254,240 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,047.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,335.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,400.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a current ratio of 18.64.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

