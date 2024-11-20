Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

