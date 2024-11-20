Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.