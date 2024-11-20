Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

HAS stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

