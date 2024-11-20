Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
HAYN stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.
In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
