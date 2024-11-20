HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 6.5 %

ONCY stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

