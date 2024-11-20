HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $38,586.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,674.20. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,713 shares in the company, valued at $581,742.15. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 580,800 shares of company stock worth $321,447. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

