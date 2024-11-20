HC Wainwright Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

