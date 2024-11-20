HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for SCPH FY2024 Earnings

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 8.08. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

