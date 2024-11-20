HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of XENE FY2024 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

