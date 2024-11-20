HC Wainwright Has Positive Estimate for POAI Q4 Earnings

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report issued on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Predictive Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shares of POAI stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.14. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

