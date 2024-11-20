HC Wainwright Predicts Lower Earnings for Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.75). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,629.50. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 599,203 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,307,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 355,928 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

