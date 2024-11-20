Head to Head Analysis: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM)

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Concrete Pumping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Connectm Technology Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -$14.94 million N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $434.59 million 0.69 $31.79 million $0.26 21.65

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Concrete Pumping 3.72% 6.17% 2.13%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40

Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.