Head-To-Head Analysis: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Marqeta 2.86% 1.20% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetObjects and Marqeta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marqeta $490.03 million 4.00 -$222.96 million $0.02 195.00

Analyst Recommendations

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NetObjects and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marqeta 0 10 6 0 2.38

Marqeta has a consensus target price of $6.27, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than NetObjects.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Marqeta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marqeta beats NetObjects on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

