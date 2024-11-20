Head to Head Analysis: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.54 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.70 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises $710,000.00 0.00 $80,000.00 N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises -8.43% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

