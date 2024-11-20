Head-To-Head Comparison: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) & Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $79.20 million 2.52 -$133.82 million ($5.45) -1.73 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.03 million ($0.93) -9.03

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 1 2 1 2.60 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.31%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -160.27% -63.75% -27.09% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -70.71% -45.90%

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

