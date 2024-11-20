Head to Head Comparison: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Primis Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $143.10 million 2.11 -$7.83 million N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $1.19 billion 1.50 $279.23 million $6.04 6.46

This table compares Primis Financial and Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Primis Financial and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Primis Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primis Financial and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 7.31% 4.65% 0.47% Merchants Bancorp 21.33% 22.36% 1.69%

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Primis Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator service. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.