Head to Head Contrast: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) vs. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH)

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Siebert Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $39.71 million 0.51 $8.26 million N/A N/A Siebert Financial $71.51 million 1.49 $7.83 million $0.26 10.23

Wetouch Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siebert Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Siebert Financial 12.83% 13.92% 1.57%

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

