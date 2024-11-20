Head to Head Survey: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) vs. Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Safestore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.39 $33.29 million $0.53 4.64 Safestore $276.64 million N/A $247.03 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Safestore has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 10.03% 5.12% 2.78% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Safestore 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Safestore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business “Une Pièce en Plus” (“UPP”) in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area (“MLA”) of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.