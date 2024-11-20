Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

