HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

HFFG stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.47. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.