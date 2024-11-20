HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.